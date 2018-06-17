Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $701.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post $701.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $709.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $693.80 million. Clear Channel Outdoor posted sales of $672.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $598.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.97 million. Clear Channel Outdoor had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2,453.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,314,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 2,223,425 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $4,455,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $3,151,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,382,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 222,218 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor remained flat at $$4.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 137,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.75.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

