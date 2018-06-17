Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $744.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $744.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.78 million to $769.65 million. Electronic Arts posted sales of $774.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The game software company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Vetr raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.92.

Shares of Electronic Arts traded up $0.96, hitting $137.87, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,494,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $99.63 and a 1 year high of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,255,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,258,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,068,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,142 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,206. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.0% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 27,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,041 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13,456.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 176,640 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175,337 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 69.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,790 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,621 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.

