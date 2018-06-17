Zacks: Brokerages Expect FLY Leasing (FLY) to Post $0.74 EPS

Analysts forecast that FLY Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FLY Leasing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. FLY Leasing reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLY Leasing will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FLY Leasing.

FLY Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. FLY Leasing had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 3.02%. FLY Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLY Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLY Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLY Leasing from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLY Leasing to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

FLY Leasing stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. FLY Leasing has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in FLY Leasing by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 285,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 49,363 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in FLY Leasing by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 75,580 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in FLY Leasing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 543,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLY Leasing in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FLY Leasing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 98,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

