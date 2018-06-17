Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc (HUM) Will Post Earnings of $3.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to announce earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.86. Humana reported earnings per share of $3.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $13.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.88 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.34 to $18.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.15. Humana had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

In other news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 20,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.90, for a total transaction of $5,895,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.17, for a total value of $5,037,736.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,543,248.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,183 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana opened at $289.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Humana has a 1-year low of $223.40 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

