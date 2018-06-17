Zacks: Brokerages Expect J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for J. B. Hunt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. J. B. Hunt reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will report full-year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J. B. Hunt.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BidaskClub lowered J. B. Hunt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. B. Hunt in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on J. B. Hunt from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on J. B. Hunt from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of J. B. Hunt traded up $1.41, hitting $128.68, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 370,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,026. J. B. Hunt has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. J. B. Hunt’s payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $5,829,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770,000 shares in the company, valued at $229,285,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,800 shares of company stock worth $30,724,257. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of J. B. Hunt by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

