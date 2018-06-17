Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.41 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.65. 301,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $129.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.44, for a total value of $864,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $124,914.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,914 shares of company stock worth $4,507,907. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,166,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 50,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

