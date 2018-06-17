Zacks: Brokerages Expect John Deere (DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect that John Deere (NYSE:DE) will announce $9.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for John Deere’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.19 billion. John Deere reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Deere will report full-year sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.48 billion to $34.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $35.48 billion to $37.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for John Deere.

John Deere (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). John Deere had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. John Deere’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Vetr upgraded John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Deere from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of John Deere in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of John Deere in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of John Deere in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

DE stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.12. 1,390,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.64. John Deere has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The company has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from John Deere’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. John Deere’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Deere in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Deere during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in John Deere during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in John Deere during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in John Deere during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

