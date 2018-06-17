Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leggett & Platt (LEG) to Post $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Leggett & Platt posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $474,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

