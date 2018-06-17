Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. National Oilwell Varco posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Oilwell Varco.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

National Oilwell Varco opened at $41.26 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. National Oilwell Varco has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. National Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 40,459 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $1,659,628.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,030.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of National Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,880 shares of company stock worth $2,144,411 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

