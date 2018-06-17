Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma Inc (OOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Ooma posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OOMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Ooma traded up $0.15, reaching $12.35, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 165,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,462. The stock has a market cap of $242.06 million, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

In other news, VP Spencer D. Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,151.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 158,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,558.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,186 shares of company stock valued at $577,732. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 100,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 60,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

