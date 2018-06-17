Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) to post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Q2 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Q2 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $1,992,952.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,146.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,924 shares of company stock worth $15,154,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Q2 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 127.0% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTWO stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.