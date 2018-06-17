Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quanta Services (PWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $45.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,876,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 221,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,546,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,029,000 after purchasing an additional 562,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,195,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,461,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,389,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,550,000 after purchasing an additional 966,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,701,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Quanta Services traded up $0.01, hitting $36.02, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,391. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

