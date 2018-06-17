Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.08. Radware reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 41.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 171.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth $357,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDWR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 209,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.67, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.91. Radware has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

