Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.70 Million

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) to announce sales of $328.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $321.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $298.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.46 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.34 per share, with a total value of $487,306.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. The company had a trading volume of 210,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,691. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

