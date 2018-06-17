Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million.

SAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 40,061 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $899,369.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,257.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 728,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.94 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

