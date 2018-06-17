Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.50 Target Price for Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aptevo Therapeutics an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APVO opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Aptevo Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marvin L. White sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 215.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 82.8% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.