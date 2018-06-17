Zacks: Brokerages Set $12.00 Target Price for ParkerVision, Inc. (PRKR)

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRKR) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ParkerVision an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

Shares of ParkerVision stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 285,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,541. The company has a market cap of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.84. ParkerVision has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.30.

ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that ParkerVision will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ParkerVision (PRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.