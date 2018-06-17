Zacks: Brokerages Set $2.50 Target Price for QuickLogic Co. (QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned QuickLogic an industry rank of 156 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 92.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 104,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 766.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199,246 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QuickLogic traded up $0.05, reaching $1.25, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 464,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.38. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.49% and a negative net margin of 123.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

