Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.67 Target Price for Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN)

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $6.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 92 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNJN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Finjan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Finjan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Finjan by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Finjan during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Finjan by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 133,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Finjan during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Finjan traded up $0.03, reaching $2.95, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,286. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of -0.60. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. equities analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

