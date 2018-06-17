Zacks: Brokerages Set $65.00 Price Target for BioSpecifics Technologies Co. (BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $65.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 3,339.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 233,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 227,005 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.46. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.96.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 44.57%. equities analysts forecast that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.