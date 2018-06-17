Zacks: Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for Moleculin Biotech Inc (MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Moleculin Biotech an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.25% of Moleculin Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.87. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. sell-side analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

