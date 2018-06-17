Zacks: CHF Solutions (CHFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CHF Solutions an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CHFS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,281. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.24.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 149.00% and a negative net margin of 455.30%. sell-side analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHF Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,008 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC owned 4.01% of CHF Solutions worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.