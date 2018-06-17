Zacks: ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (CTRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given ContraVir Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRV. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised ContraVir Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ContraVir Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,052 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.63% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRV opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. It engages in the development of TXL, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B; and CRV431, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

