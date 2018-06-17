Zacks: CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given CRA International an industry rank of 61 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRA International by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International opened at $55.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.76. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CRA International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

