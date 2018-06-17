Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Invitation Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of Invitation Homes opened at $22.41 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of -0.51. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.58 million. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 173.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,172,000 after acquiring an additional 532,145 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 89.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,818,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 76.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 235,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 487,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With more than 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

