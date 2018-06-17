JinkoSolar (JKS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.17.

JinkoSolar opened at $12.19 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.40 million. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth $365,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 53,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,025,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 197,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

