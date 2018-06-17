KEMET (KEM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on KEM. B. Riley lifted their price objective on KEMET from $22.50 to $24.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of NYSE:KEM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 2,257,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,480. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 3.75. KEMET has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.72 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that KEMET will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,704.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Claudio Lollini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock worth $2,286,463. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KEMET by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 13.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of KEMET by 59.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KEMET by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KEMET by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

