Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Strong Sell

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QTNT. ValuEngine lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quotient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94. Quotient has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $7.67.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Quotient by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,033,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after buying an additional 2,306,034 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,053 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

