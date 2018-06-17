Zacks Investment Research Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Hold

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity reported strong fiscal second quarter, wherein both earnings and revenues improved on a year-over-year basis. The top-line growth was driven by strong performance across all the three segments. Moreover, robust organic revenue growth drove the results. Further, TE Connectivity’s harsh environment businesses also contributed significantly to the top-line. The company remains confident on its Transportation and Industrial Solutions segments. Additionally, contributions of Communication Solutions to the company’s margin expansion remain positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, TE Connectivity is experiencing inefficiencies in its supply chain as it is struggling to meet the demands of its customers. Also, weakness in Subsea communications is a headwind. Further, adverse currency fluctuations and high restructuring expenses might hurt the company’s performance.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $99.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,170. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,645,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5,769.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,504,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,275,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,925,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,482 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 139.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,964 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,647,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,743,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

