American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEL. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.40 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.48.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.11 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 28,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $857,692.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,663.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

