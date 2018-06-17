Zacks Investment Research Lowers Changyou (CYOU) to Strong Sell

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Changyou from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Changyou to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Changyou from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of Changyou opened at $18.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $949.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Changyou has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. Changyou had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Changyou will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Changyou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Changyou by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,131 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Changyou during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in Changyou by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 15,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Changyou by 29.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

