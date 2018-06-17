Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BREW. BidaskClub downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance opened at $20.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $400.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.46. Craft Brew Alliance has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.86 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 732,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

