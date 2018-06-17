DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXPE. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on DXP Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of DXPE opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $693.21 million, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 2.35. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.44.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David R. Little sold 49,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,010,087.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,304,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,625,528.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $124,936.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,980 shares of company stock worth $2,573,254 in the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $111,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 159.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

