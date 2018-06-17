Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals opened at $10.05 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $193.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -0.16. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Manchester Management Pr, Llc sold 914,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $9,705,444.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 867,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

