CytRx (CYTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CYTRX CORP. is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical related products and services including human therapeutics focused on high-value critical- care therapies. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CytRx from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised CytRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CytRx opened at $1.25 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.01. CytRx has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. research analysts forecast that CytRx will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

