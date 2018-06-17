FBL Financial Group (FFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

FBL Financial Group traded up $1.05, reaching $83.10, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 42,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,870. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $59.75 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. research analysts forecast that FBL Financial Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

FBL Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

