Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hub Group (HUBG) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hub Group, Inc. is a transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. The company is one of the largest over-the-road brokers in North America. The Company arranges for the movement of its customers’ freight in containers and trailers over long distances. Hub Group operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. As a publicly traded company, Hub Group delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. It operates through a nationwide network of hubs, located near significant concentrations of shipping customers and railheads. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBG. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 47.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

