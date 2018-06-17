Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Over the last month Kennametal's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company's top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% while increased 15% year over year. Also, the company's bottom line increased 16.7% year over year. For fiscal 2018, the company raised its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $2.55-$2.65, with the mid-point increasing from $2.55 to $2.60. Organic sales growth is predicted to be at the top end of the prior projection of 9-11%. In the quarters ahead, we believe that the company will gain from its diversified customer base, international operations, favorable pricing and three initiatives, including growth, modernization and simplification. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. It will soon pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share to its common shareholders.”
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.
Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 1,504,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.03.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.
In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.