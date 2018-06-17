Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month Kennametal's shares have outperformed the industry. In third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company's top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% while increased 15% year over year. Also, the company's bottom line increased 16.7% year over year. For fiscal 2018, the company raised its adjusted earnings-per-share guidance to $2.55-$2.65, with the mid-point increasing from $2.55 to $2.60. Organic sales growth is predicted to be at the top end of the prior projection of 9-11%. In the quarters ahead, we believe that the company will gain from its diversified customer base, international operations, favorable pricing and three initiatives, including growth, modernization and simplification. Also, its shareholder-friendly policies will work in its favor. It will soon pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share to its common shareholders.”

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennametal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. 1,504,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $271,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,162.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $6,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.