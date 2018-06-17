Zacks: J. Alexander’s (JAX) Given $14.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J. Alexander’s an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

JAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J. Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet raised J. Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of J. Alexander’s traded up $0.30, hitting $11.75, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 14,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,456. The company has a market cap of $173.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of -0.15. J. Alexander’s has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.91 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.97%. equities research analysts anticipate that J. Alexander’s will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 105.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,118,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after buying an additional 405,746 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 252.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 28.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

