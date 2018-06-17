Zacks: J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $157.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J & J Snack Foods an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JJSF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th.

J & J Snack Foods traded up $1.11, hitting $147.28, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 88,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,048. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $157.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.89 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.07%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other news, insider Gerard Garfield Law sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $723,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

