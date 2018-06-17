Zacks: Oncobiologics (ONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Oncobiologics an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Oncobiologics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncobiologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Oncobiologics opened at $0.90 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oncobiologics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing complex biosimilar therapeutics in immunology and oncology disease areas. Its advanced product candidate is ONS-3010, an adalimumab biosimilar that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which targets the tumor necrosis factor alpha.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncobiologics (ONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncobiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncobiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.