Zacks: PRGX Global (PRGX) Given $12.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 184 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of PRGX Global to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PRGX Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

PRGX Global opened at $9.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $36.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. equities analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $83,490.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor A. Allums sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $152,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,451 shares of company stock worth $672,568. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PRGX Global by 256.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 257,675 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 22NW LP boosted its position in PRGX Global by 45.3% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 542,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 169,077 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in PRGX Global during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services ? Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

