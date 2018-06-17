Zacks: PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Given $116.67 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. PS Business Parks’ rating score has declined by 9% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $116.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In related news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $429,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $355,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,821. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in PS Business Parks during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 23.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 28.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks traded up $0.27, hitting $123.30, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,945. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.50.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.92. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 55.46%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The Company defines ?flex? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space).

