Zacks: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $51.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Salisbury Bancorp an industry rank of 92 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Michael D. Gordon sold 882 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $38,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Albero acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.69 per share, with a total value of $85,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,882 shares of company stock worth $126,832. 13.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The company has a market cap of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

