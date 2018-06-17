Zacks: Viad Corp (VVI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $54.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viad an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Viad alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,419. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Viad by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viad by 4.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Viad by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 38.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viad by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Viad traded up $0.80, reaching $55.80, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 140,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.63. Viad has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Viad had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Viad will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Viad’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.