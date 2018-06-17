Zacks: Virco Manufacturing Co. (VIRC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Virco Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.16) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Manufacturing an industry rank of 254 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Virco Manufacturing alerts:

VIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Virco Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Virco Manufacturing traded up $0.20, reaching $4.60, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582. Virco Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other Virco Manufacturing news, Director Alexander L. Cappello purchased 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $69,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,444.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Virtue purchased 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $69,128.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,081.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Manufacturing stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Manufacturing Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 2.19% of Virco Manufacturing worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virco Manufacturing (VIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.