Zagg (ZAGG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered Zagg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Zagg in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Zagg opened at $17.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $500.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Zagg has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.28. Zagg had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Zagg’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Zagg will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zagg news, President Brian Stech sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Larabee sold 18,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $269,427.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,190.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg during the fourth quarter worth $14,151,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 93.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 705,844 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 25,879.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 545,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 543,471 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 409,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 862.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 435,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 390,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

