Zayedcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last week, Zayedcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $21,399.00 and approximately $89.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001568 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000502 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zayedcoin Coin Profile

Zayedcoin (ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

