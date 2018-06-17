Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) Price Reaches $192.68 on Exchanges

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.68 or 0.02948180 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, Bithumb, OTCBTC and Kraken. Zcash has a total market cap of $801.46 million and approximately $48.23 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00502156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00233115 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00297780 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00058692 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00153890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00085907 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 4,159,519 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

