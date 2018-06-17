ZCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $559,663.00 (XZC)

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, ZCoin has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One ZCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.61 or 0.00300279 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Coinroom. ZCoin has a total market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $559,663.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,547.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.07699480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $853.77 or 0.13070600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01482080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.01902600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00220360 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.02927210 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00507851 BTC.

ZCoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,986,493 coins. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCoin is zcoin.io.

ZCoin Coin Trading

ZCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Upbit, Binance, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Indodax, BX Thailand and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.